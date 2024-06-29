Laapataa Ladies Deleted Scene: This unseen footage gets the fans loving the film even more

The love that filmmaker Kiran Rao’s second directorial, Laapataa Ladies has managed to receive upon not only its theatrical release but more so its global release on Netflix, has been phenomenal.

The film’s life on Netflix has only gotten bigger and bigger where its viewership on the platform even surpassed that of Animal’s. And recently, Netflix India YouTube channel went on to release a deleted scene from the film that has found further interest and had everyone laughing as well.

The scene shows Deepak asking a fakiri baba for assistance in finding his missing wife Phool. For the uninitiated, in Laapataa Ladies, Sparsh Shrivastava’s character Deepak Kumar loses his wife Phool Kumari, played by Nitanshi Goel, while traveling by train following their nuptials. Deepak discovered the new wife was someone else’s when he reached his house.

Coming to the deleted scene showing Deepak and his pals going to a Fakiri baba, it goes as Deepak was introduced to the fakiri baba by one of his friends, who said, “Yeh hamara dost hai Deepak. Abhi 4 din pehle biyah hua aur” (He is my friend Deepak. He got married four days ago and), Midway through, the latter stopped him, gave him some herbs, and instructed him to take them twice a day.

Deepak realized he was misinterpreted so he informed the fakiri baba that his wife was lost, so why was he giving him herbs? The baba then handed him a piece of paper and instructed him to give water to the rising sun before letting a small fragment of the paper fly. He went on to say that Deepak will find his wife in whichever direction it flies in and that he should give Phool the herbs twice a day after he finds her.

For some reason, this clip was later removed and after raving about it, fans were left wondering why was it removed after all.