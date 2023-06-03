ADVERTISEMENT
Mahabharat Fame Gufi Paintal Suffers Old-Age Issues, Gets Hospitalised

The very famous actor Gufi Paintal gets hospitalized after suffering from old age issues. He has been admitted to the hospital for more than a week, here's check out his update

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Jun,2023 14:13:03
Mahabharat star Gufi Paintal has been hospitalized due to old-age issues, revealed his nephew Hiten Paintal. It has been more than a week since the actor was admitted to the suburban Andheri hospital.

His nephew Hiten Paintal shared with PTL, “He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable.”

On the other hand, actor and singer Tina Ghai also said that “He has multiple health issues, including heart, kidney, and other age-related health issues. Hence, he was admitted to the hospital about seven to 10 days ago. I visit him regularly. He is stable.”

Gufi Paintal is known for his role as Shakuni Mama in the epic TV drama Mahabharat. Along with that, he has been featured in many films like Sharmaji Namkeen, Suhaag, Dillagi, and television shows CID and Hello Inspector.

In contrast, the actor was trained as an engineer but chose to follow his younger brother in acting. He has also directed the film Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, which assays the life of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu

We just hope that the actor comes back home. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

