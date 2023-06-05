RIP: Gufi Paintal aka Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama passes away

Senior and veteran actor Gufi Paintal who is even today known for his fabulous performance in the role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s iconic mythological drama show Mahabharat, is no more!! He was recently admitted to a Hospital, in suburban Andheri.

The 80-years old actor was hospitalized for more than a week and had age-related issues. He was in a critical condition when reports surfaced about his health last week.

In a report to news agency ANI, Paintal’s younger brother and comedian Kanwarjit Paintal had told, that Gufi Paintal suffered from heart and kidney issues and was cricital.

Hiten Paintal, Gufi’s nephew had told media, “He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable”.

As per the news coming to us at IWMBuzz.com, Gufi Paintal passed away this morning. The cremation is reportedly to happen at 4 PM today (5 June).

Some of his notable works include Rafu Chakkar, Des Pardes, Dillagi, Maidan-E-Jung, Daava and many other films. On TV, he was known for his roles in shows Kanoon, Sauda, Akbar Birbal, Om Namah Shivaay, Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein etc.

We send out our condolences to the family of the great actor.

RIP!!