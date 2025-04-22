Aamir Khan Announces Multi-Film ‘Mahabharat’ Project, Will Begin With Writing Phase

Actor-producer Aamir Khan has confirmed his long-standing plans to bring the ancient Indian epic Mahabharat to cinemas through a series of films. He revealed that this ambitious project will be his next major venture, and he intends to lead it as a producer.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Khan outlined the scope of the film series and explained that the adaptation will not be a single film, but a collection of interconnected stories drawn from the epic. The structure will mirror major global franchises that have spanned multiple films, though the timeline remains open-ended.

Khan clarified that the project is still in the early stages, with a focus currently on script development. He emphasized the need for careful planning and significant time to shape the narrative. According to him, the writing phase alone may require a few years to complete.

When asked about the casting process, Khan stated that decisions will be based purely on the suitability of actors for each role. He did not confirm whether he himself will feature on screen. He also suggested that different parts of the series might be directed by different filmmakers, depending on the demands of the narrative.

Khan first showed interest in Mahabharat several years ago and has since taken steps to prioritise it over other projects. Reports had previously indicated that he chose to focus on this epic instead of participating in other announced films.

He has referred to the project as more than just cinema, describing it as a significant cultural undertaking. With development now officially underway, audiences may expect more updates in the coming years as the project takes shape.