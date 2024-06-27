Malaika Arora Misses Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday Party, Her Cryptic Post Creates Buzz

Arjun Kapoor turns 39 on June 26, 2024. To celebrate the special day, the actor threw a midnight birthday party at his Mumbai home. Arjun Kapoor’s close friends and family members, including Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to Aditya Roy Kapur, attended the party. Fans were eagerly searching for Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have ended their five-year relationship. On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, Malaika posted a cryptic Instagram story. The actress wrote, “I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed and my back turned.”

Earlier this month, Malaika Arora’s former manager told India Today that the duo are still together. In response to the report, Malaika said, “No, no, all rumors.”

Meanwhile, a source told IANS, “Going by Arjun’s body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long; hence, it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other.”

Don’t miss out on the latest updates. Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more news on your favorite celebrities.