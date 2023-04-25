ADVERTISEMENT
Malaika Arora takes over internet by storm on ramp, looks sizzling in deep-neck blouse

Check out how Malaika Arora is winning hearts with her stunning ramp walk avatar

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
25 Apr,2023 10:02:09
Malaika Arora is one of the most admired and droolworthy divas that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a rage and a sensation right from the 90s decade and well, with every passing year, she’s only grown and kept getting bigger and better like a true performing artiste. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and that’s why, she always ensures that she gets the best out of her as a creative. She’s the perfect example of a damsel ageing backwards and well, that’s why, even today, she takes her fitness game very seriously all the time 24/7 and 365 days.

Check out this stunning ramp walk moment of Malaika Arora that you will love:

Whenever Malaika Arora shares captivating and droolworthy avatars on her social media handle or gets spotted her fans, netizens love every bit of it and can’t keep calm when they see droolworthy avatars from her end. Well, this time, the best thing about Malaika Arora is that she got spotted in a stunning ethnic avatar and well, we are totally loving every bit of it for real. Well, do you all want to check it out? See below folks –

Malaika Arora takes over internet by storm on ramp, looks sizzling in deep-neck blouse 800834

Malaika Arora takes over internet by storm on ramp, looks sizzling in deep-neck blouse 800835

Malaika Arora takes over internet by storm on ramp, looks sizzling in deep-neck blouse 800836

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you all rate

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

Read Latest News