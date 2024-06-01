Malaika Arora’s Manager Quashes Breakup Rumors Of Actress With Arjun Kapoor Says, “No…”

Yesterday, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were on the internet for their alleged breakup rumors. However, before the news could start a debate, Malaika’s manager quashed these reports, claiming that the couple had parted ways, which are all rumors. The manager told India Today, “No, no. All rumours.”

Malaika and Arjun’s break-up rumors flooded all over the web after a report by Pinkvilla claimed that the couple had decided to part ways after dating for almost six years. “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship, and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship,” the entertainment portal source revealed.

Further, the source added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

This is not the first time Malaika and Arjun’s breakup rumors have circulated on the internet. In 2022, similar breakup rumors circulated, but the actor, sharing a cute photo with Malaika on his Instagram handle, rubbished this fake news.