Malavika Mohanan Talks About Her Telugu Debut With Prabhas In Raja Saab

Malavika Mohanan, the actress known for her impactful performances in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, is all set to make her Telugu debut with the highly anticipated film Raja Saab. The romantic-comedy-horror film, directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory, stars Prabhas in the titular role, with Malavika playing a key role alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Malavika opened up about her excitement for this new chapter in her career. Having worked across different industries, she expressed how thrilled she was to join the Telugu film industry with Raja Saab. The film’s unique genre, blending romance, comedy, and horror, offers a refreshing change from the typical commercial fare, and Malavika believes it will strike a chord with audiences.

The actress also shared her experience working with Prabhas, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. Known for his roles in blockbusters like Baahubali and Salaar, Prabhas brings a massive fan following to the film. However, Malavika described him as incredibly down-to-earth and easy to work with, despite his fame. She spoke about how Prabhas’ relaxed and friendly demeanor made the entire shooting process enjoyable, creating a collaborative atmosphere on set. His ability to keep things light-hearted and fun made the experience memorable for everyone involved.

Malavika, who hails from Kerala and was raised in Mumbai, is no stranger to the demands of working in different film industries. Her experience in Bollywood and South Indian cinema has given her a unique perspective, allowing her to bring diverse influences to her performances. This blend of backgrounds has also made her excited to connect with Telugu audiences through Raja Saab, where she feels her role will offer something fresh.

As Raja Saab moves toward its release, anticipation is building for Malavika’s portrayal in the film. The chemistry between her and Prabhas, along with the intriguing mix of genres, is expected to be one of the film’s major draws. Fans of both actors are eagerly awaiting to see how their on-screen dynamic unfolds in this unique cinematic experience.

With Raja Saab scheduled to hit theaters in 2024, Malavika Mohanan’s Telugu debut is one of the most anticipated events in the film industry this year. As the release date approaches, the excitement surrounding her performance, alongside Prabhas and the rest of the star-studded cast, continues to grow.