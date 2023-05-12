Malayalam Superstar Tovino Thomas On The ‘Real Kerala Story’

Tovino Thomas is one of the most admired and loved actors and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment. The actor has shared his views on the real Kerala Story. Writer Subhash K Jha writes about it and delves deep into the subject

You are now promoting your latest film 2018 as a pan-India film?

We actually wanted to do this before the release. But we could not. So we are doing it now.It wasn’t just budget, it was time constraint.

Is 2018 an audio-visual experience?

Definitely. That’s why people are flooding into theatres. It is about the 2018 floods…well not so much about the floods as the humane aspect of the crisis. Storywise we have nothing new to offer. Everyone knows what the devastating floods did to Kerala in 2018.This movie is not a reminder of the disaster we went through. It’s a reminder of how we survived this catastrophe.

The visuals I believe, are astounding?

They look like actual floods.What we did was we built a huge water tank on twelve acres of land which we filled and refilled while shooting.We kept on pumping fresh water.

By the end of the shooting you must have suffered severe skin disorders?

Not only me, all the actors and technicians did. All day we were immersed in water. This went went on for forty-five days. Of course I suffered. I am not Superman, at least not in real(laughs). I caught a cold. My immunity was affected.Worse of all I got a severe ear infection . I had to cancel shooting for two days and consult a doctor. If I could have borne the pain, I would have just gone on. But this was beyond endurance. I couldn’t sleep. The doctor advised that no water should go into my ears. But how was I supposed to avoid water ? All the remaining scenes were underwater.

But it was all worth it, right?

It was all worth it. I cannot complain. I’m living a dream.2018 is a success.What people like is the emotions and the sentiments during those trying times. The producers are now dubbing it into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu,Kannada.

Sadly I haven’t seen 2018 as yet?

I feel awful about this. Sadly we don’t gave a strong distribution system in Malayalam cinema. In the case of 2018 and my previous film Neelavelicham we have created an audio-visual spectacle that can only be enjoyed on the big screen. For the average viewer the film has to offer something far beyond what they see at home. In today’s times they are not even willing to watch a 40-second video if it doesn’t hold them.They want entertainment value for every second.

In that case we need to discuss what entertainment is?

It is different things for different people. For me, entertainment is being immersed in a movie from first to last. For some others, it may be colourful visuals, dance and song. I can watch a film without a background scores.At the end of the day, I believe everybody has the right to be entertained in their own way. We as filmmakers cannot tell the audience to like what we like.Everyone will like what they want.As an actor I can only focus on variety.I was damn sure that the quality level of Minnal Murali was very high. I did want it released in theatres. But who would have come during the pandemic?Netflix played a big hand in making it popular.

People have become very picky about seeing movies in theatres?

And we can’t blame them.Cinema is after all entertainment. It isn’t oxygen. They can live without movies. I try and imagine what the common man thinks. He knows this film or that film will come on OTT. He will then wonder if he should watch it in movie theatres. Going to a movie theatre is an event. What we have to do is make movies even more entertaining. Give them audio-visual experience.

Interestingly you are calling your film 2018, the real Kerala story?

Yes, because we haven’t exaggerated anything.

So what is your next film about?

My next is ARM ,or ‘Ajay’s Second Heist’. No, it is not a heist film. It is a lot more than that. It takes place in three different time zones. I am playing three different roles.I’ve done double roles, not a triple.Kamal Haasan Sir has done multiple roles. When you watch the film you will know why I play three roles.

You are also planning a sequel to Minnal Murali?

That’s on the cards. But I can’t tell you when we are going to start shooting . The director Basil Joseph may shoot another film before Minnal Murali.Basil is very busy is an actor as well. I am in touch with Basil.Today is his daughter’s baptism. I couldn’t make it. It is some 12-13 hours drive from where I am. He understands.