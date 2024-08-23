Southern Cinema Scoop: Pranitha Subhash’s Second Pregnancy, Tovino Thomas’s ARM, and Jyotika’s Airport Style

The South Indian film industry is buzzing with excitement as three of its leading ladies make headlines! Pranitha Subhash shares the joyous news of her second pregnancy, Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty generate buzz around their upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), and Jyotika turns heads with her stylish airport appearance. From new beginnings to upcoming blockbusters and stylish spottings, this news bulletin brings you the latest updates from the world of Tollywood, Kollywood, and Mollywood.

1. Pranitha Subhash Announces Second Pregnancy

South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash is over the moon as she announces her second pregnancy with husband Nitin Raju. The actress shared the joyous news on social media with a heartwarming post featuring her baby shower pictures with her first child, husband, and loved ones. Pranitha and Nitin, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on May 30, 2021, in Bengaluru, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in June 2022. The actress captioned the post, “A baby shower to remember,” giving a glimpse into her happy moment. With this announcement, Pranitha’s fans are thrilled to welcome the new addition to her family.

2. Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty Share Experience of Mumbai Visit

Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty, stars of the upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), recently shared their exciting experience of visiting Mumbai. Tovino posted a reel on Instagram, expressing his gratitude towards the city for its warm welcome and enthusiasm for the film. ARM, directed by debutant Jithin Laal, is a highly anticipated 3D action-adventure film set to release on September 12. The film features Tovino in three roles, alongside Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and others. With its unique storyline spanning multiple timelines, ARM is expected to be a visual treat for audiences. Tovino’s post has created a buzz around the film, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release.

3. Jyothika Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Acclaimed South Indian actress Jyothika was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, exuding elegance and style. The actress, known for her versatility in over 50 films, was seen wearing a chic purple three-quarter-sleeve shirt tucked into white parallel pants, paired with pointy skin-color heels and aviator sunglasses. Her blonde hair added to her glamorous look. Jyothika, who has received numerous awards for her performances, including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards South, is regarded as one of the most prolific actresses in Tamil cinema. Her appearance at the airport has sparked curiosity among fans, wondering if she is working on a new project in Bollywood.

