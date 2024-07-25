Nayanthara Unveils First Look of Her Upcoming Project as Producer, ‘Love Insurance Kompany’

On Thursday, Nayanthara took to social media to share the first-look poster of her upcoming production venture, Love Insurance Kompany, marking actor Pradeep Ranganathan’s 31st birthday. The poster features Pradeep sporting a quirky outfit and gazing at his reflection in a fascinating backdrop.

The upcoming Tamil-language romantic comedy, eagerly awaited by fans, is written and directed by Nayanthara’s husband, Vignesh Shivan. The actress expressed her excitement and happiness about finally seeing the project come to life after waiting for a long time. She also thanked music composer Anirudh Ravichander for his contribution to the film.

Love Insurance Kompany boasts an impressive cast, a star-studded ensemble that includes S. J. Suryah, Krithi Shetty, Yogi Babu, Muhammed Rasool, Gouri G. Kishan, Sha Ra, and Seeman in key roles. S.S. Lalitkumar serves as the co-producer.

Pradeep, who plays the protagonist, is known for directing Comali (2019) and Love Today (2022). He also took on the lead role in Love Today. Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. They welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, in October of the same year.

Nayanthara, who grabbed headlines with Atlee’s Jawan in 2023, was last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. She is set to appear in Test alongside R. Madhavan and Siddharth. Additionally, the 39-year-old actress will be next seen in the Malayalam film Dear Students alongside her Love Action Drama co-star Nivin Pauly. Nayanthara will also star alongside Kavin in Vishu Edavan’s yet-untitled directorial debut, keeping her fans eagerly anticipating her future projects.