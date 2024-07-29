Krithi Shetty Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple, Educates To ‘Pray And Trust’

The stunning, talented, and versatile South actress Krithi Shetty never fails to capture attention with her aura. She is known not only for her on-screen performances but also for her fashion and social media presence. The diva loves to share anecdotes from her personal and professional life. Today, the actress shared insights from her spiritual visit to the holy place, Golden Temple.

Krithi Shetty’s Visit To Golden Temple

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Krithi shared new photos with her fans and followers, sharing updates about her personal life. The actress revealed that she jetted to Amritsar, Punjab, to visit the holy place, Golden Temple. In the photos, the actress poses in front of the Golden Temple, joining her hands. With the simplicity and peace on her face, we can imagine the pure feeling and contentment Krithi must have felt during her visit. Seeking blessings from the renowned holy place, the actress felt good and understood the importance of acknowledging the power of prayer and trust. With her caption, the actress asked your fans to pray and trust the Lord.

In the photos, Krithi looks gorgeous in a divine white outfit. She wore a white kurta with chikankari embroidery and a matching dupatta draped around her head. The actress ditched heavy makeup and accessories and opted for a small black bindi and open hairstyle to look simple yet beautiful. Sharing the photos in the caption, she wrote, “Pray and trust. Here’s how my visit to #goldentemple went.”