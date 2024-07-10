When it comes to traditional attire with a modern twist, South Indian actresses know how to make a statement. From Nayanthara to Pooja Hegde, these divas have been turning heads with their impeccable style, especially when pairing striking blouses with simple sheer sarees. Here’s a closer look at how these South Indian beauties effortlessly combine elegance and glamour:

South Divas’ Ethnic Look-

Nayanthara

Nayanthara opts for a blue sheer saree with a dropped end piece, making her look striking. She pairs this ethnic with a matching color sleeveless, square neckline, and plain bust-fit, allowing the ethnic look to be the focal point. This fit creates a balanced yet eye-catching ensemble, perfect for functions.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh looks gorgeous in a yellow sheer saree with gold borderwork and a small buttas embellishment saree with a dropped end piece. It pairs with a broad, strappy, sleeveless, deep-leaf design neck blouse. Keerthy’s style blends tradition and contemporary fashion, making her look versatile for various occasions.

Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty looks beautiful in a navy blue sheer saree with ivory thread work and a dropped end piece. The ethnic look combines a strappy, sleeveless, deep square neckline and bust-fit blouse. Her youthful and vibrant approach to fashion results in fresh and trendy saree looks perfect for younger audiences.

Aishwarya Lekshmi

Aishwarya Lekshmi chooses a white sheer saree with a yellow and gold border and a dropped end piece. She pairs it with a contrast navy blue and a gold threadwork embroidery V-neckline and sleeveless blouse, allowing the design to stand out. Aishwarya’s style is chic and modern, with a focus on clean lines and stunning designs.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal prefers an elegant and sophisticated look in a gold, yellow, green, and diamond-studded saree with a dropped end piece. She pairs it with a matching-color V-neckline, half-sleeves, and bust-fitted blouses. Kajal’s timeless and graceful look makes it ideal for weddings and other traditional functions.

Kalayani Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan wears a sheer saree in orange fabric with simple and elegant yellow and pink embroidery on a blue Patel tone. She also pairs with a minimalist yet stylish blouse featuring a sleek sleeveless wrap-over style. Kalyani’s understated elegance shines through in her minimalistic approach, making her look effortlessly chic.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is known for her stunning fashion choices, as she today appears in a green and white print tie dye style with mirror work all over the saree with a dropped end piece. She pairs this look with an ivory strappy, backless, deep neckline mirror work blouse. Pooja’s style is glamorous and red-carpet-ready, with a perfect blend of elegant and stylish elements.

These South Indian divas show that striking blouses paired with simple sheer sarees can create stunning, versatile looks suitable for any occasion.