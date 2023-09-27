Movies | Celebrities

Vijay Sethupathi refused to act with Krithi Shetty, showing professionalism and respect

One of the loved pan India actors, Vijay Sethupathi, refused to work with South actress Krithi Shetty due to his values and professionalism. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Sep,2023 21:00:34
One of the finest actors in Pan India, Vijay Sethupathi, has carved his niche in the film business. His versatility has been witnessed through Super Deluxe to Farzi and now in the blockbuster Jawan. Undoubtedly, with his amazing performance and massive fandom among the audience, makers want him to work for them. However, with his consistent performance, we can say the actor is picky about the films. He has set certain boundaries and parameters through which he likes to filter out roles for himself. We found such an example from the old interview where he revealed that he refused to work with Krithi Shetty due to the age gap.

In an old interview, Jawan actor Vijay appeared for a promotional event for the action movie Laabam, where he revealed that he was paired opposite Uppena fame actress Krithi Shetty, but he refused to work with her as a lead pair because he could not romance someone whom he worked as father in the other film released recently as he considers her like a daughter.

He said, “While I was shooting for Labham, the makers said they were planning to rope in Krithi Shetty for the female lead role in the film. At that time, Uppena was in the making as well. In Uppena, Krithi Shetty played my daughter. Incidentally, the makers of Laabam were contemplating the idea of roping in Krithi Shetty for the female lead role to act alongside me. But I immediately turned down their advancements. How can I romance an actress who is playing my daughter in a film that is also shot simultaneously? This would have been such an awkward experience. I rejected the prospect of Krithi Shetty playing my love interest in Laabam.”

Vijay Sethupathi ruled over hearts with his character of Kalee Gaekwad in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan. His next big Hindi film is Merry Christmas, featuring Katrina Kaif.

Source: Pinkvilla

