Starting with Srinidhi Shetty, the actress wore a mint green Anarkali suit that was hand-painted and featured elaborate kalamkari embroidery on handwoven chanderi silk. The Anarkali was paired with an organza silk mirror work dupatta and accessorized with jewelry from Chahath Jewels and nude heels. The styling was done by celebrity stylists Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan and the entire look was very elegant and sophisticated. Srinidhi’s mint green Anarkali was a perfect fit for her and showcased her beauty and grace.

On the other hand, Krithi Shetty wore a long-length Anarkali suit that had paisley motifs and intricate hand embroidery work adorned with sequins and antique beads. The V-neck Anarkali suit was paired with matching palazzo pants and an organza dupatta that had the same detailing. Krithi accessorized her look with simple earrings and a neckpiece and her hair were styled loose with kohl-rimmed eyes, muted lips, and a pair of gold sandals. Krithi’s look was very chic and stylish, showcasing her fashion sense and sense of style.

When it comes to who wore it better, it ultimately comes down to personal preference. Srinidhi’s mint green Anarkali was elegant and sophisticated, perfect for a formal event. The intricate embroidery and hand-painted design made it stand out and added a touch of glamour to the outfit. On the other hand, Krithi’s Anarkali suit was stylish and modern, making it suitable for a casual or semi-formal event. The paisley motifs and hand embroidery work added a touch of sophistication to the outfit, making it a perfect fit for Krithi’s personality.

Overall, both Srinidhi Shetty and Krithi Shetty are stunning in their Anarkali outfits. Both actresses have showcased their unique styles and fashion sense, making it impossible to choose one over the other. It ultimately comes down to personal preference and the occasion the outfit is being worn for. Whether it is Srinidhi’s sophisticated mint green Anarkali or Krithi’s stylish and modern Anarkali suit, both actresses have left us impressed and jaw-dropping in their Anarkali outfits.