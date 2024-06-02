Grab The Spotlight Like South Divas Kajal Aggarwal, Aishwarya Lekshmi & Krithi Shetty In Party Wear Dress

When it comes to fashion, South divas are no less than committed to giving their best, whether rocking a traditional saree with elegance or grabbing attention with their daring choice of cut-out dress. And if you are confused about what to wear for this party night, then South divas Kajal Aggarwal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Krithi Shetty’s party wear dress is a must-check.

1) Kajal Aggarwal’s Aesthetic Party Dress

If you are someone who loves to slay the style with aesthetics, then Kajal’s aesthetic navy blue midi dress is just for you. The sleeveless dress has a simple v-neckline, and the cut-out details with a tie-knot pattern at the end make it attractive. However, with the white floral print, it looks perfect to style for beach parties or day parties.

2) Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Strapless Party Dress

For those who like to grab attention by flaunting their figure, Aishwarya’s bodycon midi dress is the best choice. The strapless white midi dress is a perfect bodycon that defines her stunning figure. The black print looks beautiful. This simple yet chic outfit will help you rock your vibe at day parties.

3) Krithi Shetty’s Floral Party Dress

Get that cool girl vibe showcasing your bubbly personality in a beautiful floral printed dress like Krithi. The cowl neck pattern fitting bodice followed by the flowy bottom makes it perfect for grabbing our attention. The colorful ensemble can be a good choice for night or even day parties.