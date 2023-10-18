Movies | Celebrities

Sass on edge! Krithi Shetty goes all preppy in backless black sheer dress [Photos]

Krithi Shetty, the rising star of the entertainment industry, has once again set the fashion world on fire with her latest glamorous appearance. In a bold and preppy style statement, she was recently spotted donning a stunning backless black sheer dress that exuded elegance and confidence.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Oct,2023 21:17:02
credit: Krithi Shetty Instagram

Decoding Krithi Shetty’s look

Krithi Shetty knows how to turn heads and capture hearts with her style. Sharing a glimpse of her latest mesmerizing look, Krithi once again proved that it’s not just about achieving goals; it’s about the incredible transformation that accompanies the journey. With wisdom beyond her years, she quoted, “What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals.”

Krithi’s Instagram post was more than just a caption; it was a reminder to #keepgrowing and #loveyourself. With the expertise of her stylist, Nidhi Jeswani, and the invaluable assistance of Niriksha Poojary, she set the stage for her latest fashion escapade. But the magic didn’t stop there. Earrings from Isharya, makeup by Kalwon Beauty, and hairstyling by Kamaldeep Singh transformed her into an enchanting vision.

What truly set the look on fire, though, was Krithi’s open, luscious hairdo. Picture it: sleek eyebrows framing dewy eyes that sparkled with a touch of stardust, and lips adorned with a shade of nude pink that whispered nothing but grace. It’s a fashion symphony that only Krithi can orchestrate, and it left fans and fashionistas alike in awe.

See photos:

Sass on edge! Krithi Shetty goes all preppy in backless black sheer dress [Photos] 862550

Sass on edge! Krithi Shetty goes all preppy in backless black sheer dress [Photos] 862551

Sass on edge! Krithi Shetty goes all preppy in backless black sheer dress [Photos] 862552

And behind the lens capturing all this elegance was the talented photographer Jeet Gohil, who ensured that Krithi’s radiance was immortalized for all to see. This look isn’t just about style; it’s about the journey of self-discovery and growth. So, as you pursue your own goals, remember to embrace the fantastic person you’re becoming along the way, just like Krithi Shetty, who keeps dazzling the world one stunning outfit at a time.

