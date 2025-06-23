Palli Chattambi Shoot Begins: Kayadu Lohar Joins Tovino Thomas In Action Drama

The shooting of the new Malayalam film Palli Chattambi has started. The film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony, Kayadu Lohar and Tovino Thomas will be seen in the lead role.

Pictures of the shooting of the film have surfaced, rehearsing and training. Which makes it clear that the production of the film has started. Recently, the video of Kayadu Lohar arriving in Kerala also went viral on social media.

See Post:

This is an action thriller film, the story of which is set in the period of 1957-58 and it will show the life of migrant farmers living in the hilly areas of Kerala.

The film is being shot at beautiful locations like Kanjar and Moolamattom in Idukki district. Along with Tovino and Kayadu, many other actors will also be seen in the film, such as Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Johny Antony, T G Ravi, Prashanth Alexander, Jayakrishnan, and Vinod Ketamangalam in supporting parts.

The story of this film is written by Suresh Babu, who is known for films like Shikkar, and Oruthee. The film is being produced by Naufal and Brajesh and its music is being composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more information.