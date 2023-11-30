Malvika Raaj aka young ‘Poo’ ties knot with businessman Pranav Bagga [Photos]

Actress Malvika Raaj, renowned for her memorable portrayal of young Poo in Karan Johar’s 2001 blockbuster “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” recently celebrated a significant milestone in her life. Tying the knot with businessman Pranav Bagga at The Westin Goa, the couple’s joyous union was beautifully captured in stunning wedding photos. Malvika, radiating elegance, adorned a golden embroidered lehenga paired with intricate gold jewelry, while the groom complemented her style in a matching embroidered sherwani.

The wedding album, shared by Malvika, not only showcases the couple’s exquisite attire but also encapsulates the euphoria and triumph of their love. With heartfelt captions like “#MalusLoveBug #Married #Forevemine,” Malvika expressed not only her gratitude but also a profound sense of love that marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. The celebration at The Westin Goa undoubtedly became a memorable event, and the pictures that pronounce euphoria are winning over the internet.

Malvika as young Poo

Malvika Raaj’s portrayal of young Poo in Karan Johar’s 2001 blockbuster “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” was a standout moment in Indian cinema. Bringing charm and innocence to the character, Malvika seamlessly set the stage for Kareena Kapoor’s iconic adult portrayal of Poo. Her performance contributed to the film’s enduring legacy, creating a nostalgic connection for audiences who still fondly remember her role in the coming-of-age narrative of the beloved character.