ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend In Turkey

Malvika Raaj recently took to social media to share the joyous news of her engagement with her entrepreneurial boyfriend, Pranav Bagga in a dreamy destination wedding in Turkey.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Aug,2023 17:31:18
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend In Turkey 840860

Love is in the air for Bollywood actress Malvika Raaj, who is fondly remembered as the adorable and mischievous Poo from the iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The talented actress recently took to social media to share the joyous news of her engagement with her entrepreneurial boyfriend, Pranav Bagga in a dreamy destination wedding in Turkey. The internet was abuzz with excitement as fans and well-wishers showered the couple with heartfelt congratulations.

The enchanting engagement ceremony took place in the picturesque locales of Turkey, adding a touch of fairytale romance to the celebrations. The proposal ambiance was a dreamlike setting with hot air balloons hovering above and the phrase ‘Marry Me’ creatively displayed all around. Dressed in an ethereal white gown, Malvika looked resplendent as Pranav knelt down on one knee to propose, presenting her with a ring.

Malvika captioned her photos: “Here we are, we’ve just begun

And after all this time, our time has come

Here we are, still goin’ strong

Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou ❤️💍”

Check below!

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend in Turkey 840857 Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend in Turkey 840858 Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend In Turkey 840859

Malvika made her acting debut in a lead role with Squad in 2021. The action thriller also marked the Bollywood debut of Danny Denzongpa’s son, Rinzing Denzongpa.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan answers IWMBuzz.com question, reveals Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya Bachchan’s reaction to Ghoomer trailer

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets aggressive 840846
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets aggressive
The Moving Vimanam Heaps The Melodrama Mountain High 840852
The Moving Vimanam Heaps The Melodrama Mountain High
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva and family in trouble 840844
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva and family in trouble
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha works on her scheming plan 840840
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha works on her scheming plan
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba draws a beautiful sketch of Angad 840834
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba draws a beautiful sketch of Angad
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya, Amrita, Dollar and Veer convince Sanjot to run a business 840842
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya, Amrita, Dollar and Veer convince Sanjot to run a business
Read Latest News