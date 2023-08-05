Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend In Turkey

Love is in the air for Bollywood actress Malvika Raaj, who is fondly remembered as the adorable and mischievous Poo from the iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The talented actress recently took to social media to share the joyous news of her engagement with her entrepreneurial boyfriend, Pranav Bagga in a dreamy destination wedding in Turkey. The internet was abuzz with excitement as fans and well-wishers showered the couple with heartfelt congratulations.

The enchanting engagement ceremony took place in the picturesque locales of Turkey, adding a touch of fairytale romance to the celebrations. The proposal ambiance was a dreamlike setting with hot air balloons hovering above and the phrase ‘Marry Me’ creatively displayed all around. Dressed in an ethereal white gown, Malvika looked resplendent as Pranav knelt down on one knee to propose, presenting her with a ring.

Malvika captioned her photos: “Here we are, we’ve just begun

And after all this time, our time has come

Here we are, still goin’ strong

Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou ❤️💍”

Check below!

Malvika made her acting debut in a lead role with Squad in 2021. The action thriller also marked the Bollywood debut of Danny Denzongpa’s son, Rinzing Denzongpa.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan answers IWMBuzz.com question, reveals Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya Bachchan’s reaction to Ghoomer trailer