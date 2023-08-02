ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Samvedna Suwalka roped in for film Ahuti

Samvedna Suwalka, who has charmed fans with her exceptional work in projects like Natsamrat, Bey Yaar, Bull Bulbul Bandook, Kaun? Who Did It?, has bagged a new movie named Ahuti.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Aug,2023 14:17:39
Talented actress Samvedna Suwalka, who has charmed fans with her exceptional work in projects like Natsamrat, Bey Yaar, Bull Bulbul Bandook, Kaun? Who Did It?, has bagged a new movie. As per a credible source, Samvedna will be seen in a new movie named Ahuti.

Produced by Acacia Co Ltd with Bloom Age Venture’s & AVMA Media, will see Purab Kohli playing the male lead. We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Malvika Raaj being part of the film. Avishek Ghosh directs the movie. The team recently finished the shooting in London.

We buzzed the actress but could not get through for a comment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

