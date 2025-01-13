Masaba Gupta reveals her daughter’s name & its significance

Actor and designer Masaba Gupta recently shared the name of her first child, a daughter, with her husband and actor Satyadeep Mishra. The couple, who welcomed their baby girl in October 2024, have named her Matara.

Masaba took to social media to reveal the name, posting a photo of her hand wearing a bangle inscribed with “Matara” alongside her daughter’s tiny hand. In the caption, she shared the significance behind the name. According to Masaba, Matara represents the divine feminine energies of nine Hindu goddesses, symbolizing their wisdom and strength. She also referred to her daughter as “the star of our eyes.”

The couple’s daughter was born on October 11, 2024, a date Masaba described as special in her earlier post announcing the birth. Reflecting her joy, she wrote, “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day.”

Masaba had initially revealed her pregnancy on April 18, 2024, through a joint post with Satyadeep on Instagram. The announcement included a lighthearted request for blessings and banana chips, adding the hashtags #babyonboard and #mom&dad.

The couple tied the knot on January 27, 2023, in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Masaba and Satyadeep have maintained a balance between their personal and professional lives, occasionally giving fans glimpses into their journey. The announcement of Matara’s name has been met with warm wishes and blessings from their followers.