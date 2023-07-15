My fashion inspiration is Masaba: Sheetal Tiwari

Sheetal Tiwari, who rose to fame as a contestant of MTV Splitsvilla 11, is currently entertaining the masses in TV shows, Shiv Shakti on Colors TV and Vanshaj on Sony SAB. The actress often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. Sheetal got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

My favourite item in my wardrobe is one top which I bought with my first income.

What style makes you feel sexy?

A style that makes me feel sexy is a loose t-shirt with leggings or with tight pants.

Your fashion inspiration.

My fashion inspiration is Masaba, I like the way she carries herself.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

My dress to kill for a perfect date would be different from others, like a nice, long dress which has a deep neck and it should look good on me and accentuate my figure, that’s it.

Jackets or hats.

It’s tough to make a choice, but I would choose jackets.

Sweatshirts or shirts.

Sweatshirts.

Indian or western

Western any day because Initially, I used to love Indian, now I am very comfortable in western.

Jeans or pyjama

Hands down pyjamas. I only wear pyjamas now because shooting in jeans isn’t that comfortable.

Fav Beachwear Fashion.

My favorite beachwear fashion would be shorts paired with comfortable sandos or singlets, accessorized with a hat, some bracelets in hand, and with some nice chappals on the beach or maybe a nice beachwear dress.

Fashion advise to fans.

My fashion advice to fans would be to wear whatever makes you feel comfortable, and you should know how to carry yourself and whatever you wear. If you can pull whatever you wear, that makes a style statement in itself.