Satyadeep Misra says Masaba Gupta feels he will make a good father; baby due in October

Actors Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta expecting a child isn’t fresh news, where the couple went on to make it official in an Instagram post back in April on how they are pregnant. It has been over three months since five months since then, and it is expected that Gupta will deliver in October.

Recently, in an interview, Misra went on to open up on his feelings about being a father, how it has been so far and their plans among other things. Misra highlighted that he doesn’t know how to feel about this as it is a mix of anxiety and excitement, and how it has kept him occupied this year almost entirely, and everything else has taken a backseat.

He then went on to mention how Gupta thinks that he will be a good father and they are both really excited about this new phase in their life. On a parallel note, Misra went on to talk about how he chooses his projects and opened up that lately he hasn’t been choosy and regardless of how good or bad an actor is, it depends on how those projects do well commercially, an actor gets more and more opportunities, or doesn’t. Doing projects that do well in that aspect keeps the actor in the public eye.

Misra will now be seen in the second season of the much-acclaimed series, Tanaav.