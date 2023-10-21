Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor carves ‘haunting tale of a bride’ in Masaba Gupta’s luxe bridal collection

Bollywood's reigning queen, Kareena Kapoor, is all set to mesmerize us with a 'haunting tale of a bride' in Masaba Gupta's grand bridal collection. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Oct,2023 09:30:10
Kareena Kapoor carves ‘haunting tale of a bride’ in Masaba Gupta’s luxe bridal collection 863069
Credit: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Bollywood’s reigning queen, Kareena Kapoor, is all set to mesmerize us with a ‘haunting tale of a bride’ in Masaba Gupta’s grand bridal collection. It’s like a journey into a world where fashion meets fantasy, and Kareena is our enchanting guide. With her grace, style, and ethereal beauty, she’s here to prove that being a bride is not just about saying ‘I do’ but saying ‘I do’ to a world of high-end bridal fashion. So, get ready for a dose of bridal magic that’s as captivating as Kareena herself!

When it comes to marrying fashion and finesse, Kareena Kapoor is the ultimate matchmaker. She’s not just the face; she’s the heart and soul of Masaba Gupta’s luxurious bridal collection, making it an affair to remember. In a captivating video released by House of Masaba, Kareena effortlessly slips into various bridal avatars, presenting Masaba’s latest line with the elegance and charisma that only she possesses. It’s a monumental moment because Kareena Kapoor, a fashion icon herself, has officially become the face of the brand, marking a milestone for both fashion enthusiasts and Bollywood buffs.

Check out Kareena’s show stealing looks in Masaba Gupta’s designs here:

Kareena Kapoor carves ‘haunting tale of a bride’ in Masaba Gupta’s luxe bridal collection 863071

Kareena Kapoor carves ‘haunting tale of a bride’ in Masaba Gupta’s luxe bridal collection 863073

Kareena Kapoor carves ‘haunting tale of a bride’ in Masaba Gupta’s luxe bridal collection 863074

In an introduction that’s as enchanting as the bride herself, Masaba Gupta’s brand introduces Kareena Kapoor as the “very first Masaba Bride.” But she’s not just a bride; she’s a vision – haunting, beautiful, and unforgettable. She embodies the essence of individuality, strength, and independence. With Kareena, the brand celebrates not just bridal fashion but the spirit of being true to oneself, making her the perfect muse for their luxurious line.

What are your views on Bebo’s hauntingly stunning looks in these bridal adorns? Let us know in the comments below

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

