Bengal’s Most Stylish: Ankush Hazra’s uber cool looks for fashion inspiration

Ankush Hazra the talented Bengali actor, dancer, and producer is an asset to the entertainment industry. His acting chops have time and again been tested by the challenges that he has undertaken as a performer. However, Ankush has come on top every time and has given himself a great path to look forward to as an actor. His relationship with actress Oindrila Sen was one of the talking points in his career. He debuted with Kellafate, and has also appeared in Khiladi, Kanamachi, Ami Shudhu Cheyechi Tomay, Villain, Bibaho Obhijaan, Magic, FIR etc. In addition to his astounding career, Ankush Hazra is known for his trademark enterprising fashion statements.

Ankush looks dapper when he poses with a beard. His clean-shaven looks can easily make girls go down on their knees. His chiselled body is one to die for, and he is not shy to showcase his style with bare-chested looks.

A dancer himself, he looks remarkable in the suit-clad avatar. His fitness awareness is top-notch. He puts in immense hard work at the gym. His muscled body is proof enough of his amazingly high fitness levels.

The denims look good on him. His suit-style dress emphasizes his perfect fashion skills. Bright colours look good on him. He uses matching sunshades and attires and this adds to his style file. His traditional dressing up is also stunning and his physique and height add up to the style he dons in his traditional fashion statements too.

He has a huge fan following and girls look up to his updates on social media. He is trendy with respect to style and fashion. He is certainly one of Bengal’s stylish actors and we bow to him for all the eye-catching styles that he has carried.

To all the fans of Ankush out here, we hope you liked the presentation of his fashion and style. You can write to us too.

Bengal’s Most Stylish on 29th February in Kolkata

Presented by: TRENDS

Powered by: Watcho, KDM

In Association with: Carrera, Zee 24 Ghanta, P.C. Chandra Jewellers

Social Media Partner: Instagram, Threads

Hospitality Partner: Fairfield by Marriott

Radio Partner: 91.9 friends FM

Branding Partner: Advise

Support Partner: WhiteApple

PR Partner: 7 Dreamz

Red Carpet Partner: Tollywood Online

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live