Ankush Hazra Falls Ill: Tollywood Actor Shares Health Scare on Social Media

Tollywood actor Ankush Hazra has been vocal about his thoughts on the recent RG Kar Hospital incident, which has sparked widespread protests and outrage across West Bengal. The actor took to social media to express his anger and frustration.

Ankush’s social media posts reflected his emotional turmoil, stating, “I don’t feel good anymore, I don’t know whether I should be proud or hate being born as a human being.” He also shared his admiration for the victim’s family’s resilience.

The actor criticized the legal system, questioning the requirement of permission for a narco test on the accused. Ankush emphasized the need for swift justice, urging society to unite against injustice.

Apart from his social activism, Ankush recently shared a health update that alarms his fans. The actor posted a picture of himself lying in bed, looking unwell, revealing he had fallen ill with a sore throat, headache, chest pain, and fever.

Fortunately, Ankush recovered quickly, reassuring his fans on Monday. The actor’s health scare was likely due to the seasonal change, which has led to a surge in fever and cold cases.

Ankush’s social media presence is known for candid posts, in which he often shares moments from his personal life, including his relationship with long-time partner Indrila.

Through his platform, Ankush Hazra has demonstrated his commitment to social causes, using his voice to raise awareness and inspire change.