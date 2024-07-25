Ankush and Oindrila’s Love for Bengali Culture Shines Bright on Foreign Soil

Ankush and Oindrila, one of Bengali cinema’s most beloved couples, have been together for almost 14 years. Their relationship has been admired by many, with some even referring to it as “ideal love.” Recently, Ankush expressed his love for the Bengali language, stating that it uniquely conveys emotions.

In a social media post, Ankush asked Oindrila and his fans, “There are many Hindi and English songs, but the joy of expressing your feelings in the Bengali language is different. What do you say?” The post was accompanied by the iconic song “Jibone Prothom Eto Kachhe” from the film Hero, featuring Jeet and Koel.

However, Ankush’s post sparked a mixed reaction from his fans. Some appreciated his love for the Bengali language, while others criticized him for not accepting Hindi and English songs. One fan suggested Ankush create his reels using Hindi and English songs, while another asked him to accept “Jai Bangla” before promoting the Bengali language.

Despite the mixed reactions, Ankush’s statement highlights the importance of language in expressing emotions. The Bengali language, with its unique nuances and sweetness, has a special place in the hearts of many Bengalis. Ankush and Oindrila’s love for the language is a testament to its enduring power.

Their relationship, which has endured, reflects their deep understanding and love for each other. Ankush’s statement that they would not have stayed together for 13 years if he had not told lies underscores the importance of honesty and communication in their relationship.

In conclusion, Ankush and Oindrila’s love for the Bengali language celebrates its uniqueness and beauty. Their relationship, built on mutual love and respect, inspires many. As they continue to express their feelings in Bengali, they remind us of the power of language to bring people together.