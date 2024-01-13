Lifestyle | Fashion

Style is something that comes from within you: Baseer Ali of Kundali Bhagya fame

Baseer Ali the talented actor who is presently seen in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya gets talking about his love for fashion. He talks in particular about the kind of dressing up he likes.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Style is something that comes from within you: Baseer Ali of Kundali Bhagya fame

Young and popular actor Baseer Ali who plays the charming Shaurya in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, is a fashionista to the core. He takes us through a joy ride as he describes what fashion is to him. He talks about his likes and favourites when it comes to dressing up.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Baseer talks about his fashion secrets.

Read here.

Ishtyle for you in one word:

Style is something that comes from within. Style is something that I have inside of myself, and not something that I seek from elsewhere.

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

It has to be my jackets. Can be my shoes too.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

My body. What’s a garment without a good body to fit it? So I think one needs to maintain a good body. If you feel sexy from within, you will be able to show it while wearing good clothes.

Your fashion inspiration:

My dad, my brother. In his early days, my dad used to have a huge wardrobe. In today’s world, I like Darryl Williams, Virgi Abloh, Inka Music etc.

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Definitely something semi-formal. Tapered pants, neatly tucked-in shirt, light blazer with some accessories. A lady would definitely like that.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirts.

Jackets or Hats:

Jackets.

Indian or western:

Western

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

My trunks.

Fashion advice to fans:

If you are someone who can do fashion with a little bit of discomfort, stick to that. Fashion does not always have to be comfortable.

Read Latest News