Style is something that comes from within you: Baseer Ali of Kundali Bhagya fame

Young and popular actor Baseer Ali who plays the charming Shaurya in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, is a fashionista to the core. He takes us through a joy ride as he describes what fashion is to him. He talks about his likes and favourites when it comes to dressing up.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Baseer talks about his fashion secrets.

Read here.

Ishtyle for you in one word:

Style is something that comes from within. Style is something that I have inside of myself, and not something that I seek from elsewhere.

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

It has to be my jackets. Can be my shoes too.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

My body. What’s a garment without a good body to fit it? So I think one needs to maintain a good body. If you feel sexy from within, you will be able to show it while wearing good clothes.

Your fashion inspiration:

My dad, my brother. In his early days, my dad used to have a huge wardrobe. In today’s world, I like Darryl Williams, Virgi Abloh, Inka Music etc.

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Definitely something semi-formal. Tapered pants, neatly tucked-in shirt, light blazer with some accessories. A lady would definitely like that.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirts.

Jackets or Hats:

Jackets.

Indian or western:

Western

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

My trunks.

Fashion advice to fans:

If you are someone who can do fashion with a little bit of discomfort, stick to that. Fashion does not always have to be comfortable.