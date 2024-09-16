5 Times when Shweta Tiwari aced bodycon dresses

Actor Shweta Tiwari is not just one of the most prolific names on the small screen having amassed a career that spans over two decades now but in the past few years, she has managed to serve several other facets of herself that has caught everyone by pleasant surprise time and again.

Fighting through a divorce and multiple controversies surrounding her son and former husband, Abhinav Kohli to going through a physical transformation that inspired millions, Tiwari has indeed done it all. And while doing so, now rocking herself at the age of 41, Tiwari looks more beautiful and radiant than ever, and puts forward a fashion statement that is loved by everyone. Here’s listing five times the actress wore a bodycon dress and slayed it.

Glitter and shimmer hasn’t looked better on anyone, as Tiwari nailed the same in a one-sided shoulder white bodycon dress with a lot of shimmer and frills-

How can one not love the impeccable style Tiwari exhibits below as she wore a grey-bodycon dress with a tied knot on her waist and open leg a little bit of shimmer here as well-

Taking a break from the shimmery look, one of the bodycon dresses that Tiwari wore for a photoshoot was as simple yet incredibly effective as it could get. A subtly styled royal blue bodycon suit accentuated her figure perfectly-

We are back with shimmer and yet another white bodycon dress was a little similar to the earlier but the frills take over and make an impact-

One of her most recent looks showcases a lean Shweta Tiwari rocking a bodycon dress with an extreme amount of glitter that is perfect to go out for a party-

Which one is your favourite?