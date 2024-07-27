Madhur Bhandarkar working on ‘Fashion 2’; Priyanka Chopra & Kangana Ranaut may be cast

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’a streak back in the 2000s was one to remember where after giving critically acclaimed films like Chandni Bar and Page 3, he would also achieve box office success with films like Fashion and Heroine.

Especially when it comes to the film, Fashion, it went on to receive immense love from all facets and went on to even win National Awards. The music of the film was another add-on which propelled the Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut led film.

Bhandarkar has had a hit-and-miss ever since then but it seems that he is now set to return to form with his latest ideation which is said to be a sequel to Fashion.

That’s right. It is being said that the project will be highlighting the state of the fashion industry in today’s times and how it will showcase the evolving changes in the industry. The report also suggested that Bhandarkar is in touch with studios to check for funding and parallely, OTT platforms are in touch with him too. The director is currently contemplating on whether to design it as a series of a film.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut might be considered for casting depending on the script.

Fashion released in 2008 and went on to earn over 40 crores at the box office, while leading to Ranaut winning the Best Supporting Actress and Chopra winning the Best Actress at the National Awards ceremony.