Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of the most loved and respected actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. Both of them have been doing good work in the entertainment space for more than 30 years and well, with every new project that they have undertaken for themselves, they have enhanced the entertainment quotient all the way more. The two of them are hailed as the biggest superstars of this country and well, the footfalls in cinemas when their movies hit theatres are the biggest validation points behind the same. Recently, the two of them were seen together in Pathaan and well, it was quite a visual delight and spectacle for the audience to see and admire them. The movie collected more than 1000 crores globally and well, we truly loved every bit of it.

So, what’s the latest buzz involving them folks? Well, as per the latest media reports in Bollywood Hungama, the two of them will be seen together once again in YRF’s next big project aka ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’ and if reports are to be believed, it is set to go on floors from January 2024.

