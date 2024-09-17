Mithun Chakraborty-Starrer ‘Shastri’ Set to Dazzle Audiences this Pujo, Releasing on October 8

The festive season of Pujo is about to get more exciting with the release of Surinder Films and Soham’s Entertainment’s latest venture, ‘Shastri,’ on October 8. Directed by Pathikrit Basu and featuring an ensemble cast, this film promises to defy expectations and deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience.

‘Shastri’ boasts an impressive star cast, including Mithun Chakraborty, Debasree Roy, Soham Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee, Kaushik Sen, Anirban Chakraborti, Sauraseni Maitra, Rajatava Dutta, and Ayush Das. The film’s narrative explores family, fate, and life themes, making it a compelling watch.

View Instagram Post 1: Mithun Chakraborty-Starrer 'Shastri' Set to Dazzle Audiences this Pujo, Releasing on October 8

Highlights of ‘Shastri’:-

– ‘Shastri’ releases on October 8, during the Pujo season

– Mithun Chakraborty and Debasree Roy reunite after 16 years

– Ensemble cast includes Soham Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee, and Kaushik Sen

– Director Pathikrit Basu helms the project

– Music composed by Indraadip Dasgupta

Debasree Roy expressed her excitement about working with Mithun Chakraborty again, saying, “Shooting with Mithun da is always fun. The audience used to love our Jodi once, and I hope they will show us the same love.” Mithun Chakraborty added, “I have two looks in the film. When he transforms into a Shastri, he can exact his revenge on his wrongdoers.”

Soham Chakraborty, who plays an astrophysicist, stated, “My character is against those who misinterpret astrology and promote superstition… I’m positive that the viewers will find our caption justified after watching the trailer.”

With its talented cast, engaging storyline, and captivating music, ‘Shastri’ is poised to become the biggest Pujo film of the season.

Get ready to experience the magic of ‘Shastri’ on the big screen starting October 8.