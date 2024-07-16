Mithun Chakraborty Stars in Manas Mukul’s Next

Manas Mukul, the acclaimed director of ‘Sahaj Pather Goppo,’ has been struggling to bring the life story of revolutionary Dinesh Gupta to the big screen. Despite receiving offers from top production companies in Kolkata, the project has faced numerous obstacles, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who was initially cast in the film. The biopic has been in the works for years, but the director has been unable to start shooting due to various setbacks.

Meanwhile, Manas Mukul has announced a new project, ‘Ajantrik,’ starring Mithun Chakraborty, which is expected to go into production soon. The film is based on the story of a father and son, and the director has confirmed that the actor has started preparing for the role. Although the main character’s name has not been revealed, fans eagerly await to see Mithun Chakraborty in a new avatar.

Mithun Chakraborty, a beloved and veteran actor in the Bengali film industry, has been busy with multiple projects, including ‘Jor Gunjan’ and ‘Shastri.’ His collaboration with Manas Mukul has generated significant buzz, with fans feeling a strong connection and eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Ajantrik.’ The film is expected to be a blockbuster hit, and Manas Mukul’s fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

The director’s dedication to his craft and passion for storytelling has earned him a reputation in the industry, and his next film is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. With Mithun Chakraborty on board, ‘Ayaantrik’ is expected to be a hit, and Manas Mukul’s fans are eagerly waiting for its release. The film industry is buzzing with excitement for the release of ‘Ajantrik,’ which is expected to be a milestone in Manas Mukul’s career.