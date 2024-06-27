Movie News: Special Cameos in Kalki 2898 AD, Malaika Arora’s cryptic post to Sonakshi Sinha wedding film teaser

Another day in buzztown and today is filled with an array of news as well because we welcome the arrival of Kalki 2898 AD on theaters. But that led to some big reveals. So here’s us encompassing that and the other news that hit the web

Cameos galore in Kalki 2898 AD

It has only been a while since the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD released but fans seemingly couldn’t keep calm looking at the many cameos that flashed in the film. Mega stars like Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan have notable cameos about which everyone lost their minds along with Mrunal Thakur’s and a few others.

Malaika Arora’s cryptic post after missing Arjun Kapoor’s birthday celebration

Speculation surrounding Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s breakup gained more fuel recently when Arora missed Kapoor’s 39th birthday celebration. Many have been confirming that the duo has indeed broken up and after the miss, Arora’s cryptic Instagram story gained attention, where she wrote, “I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed and my back turned.”

Sonakshi Sinha shares an inside video of becoming Mrs. Sonakshi Sinha Iqbal

The wedding of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal has been at the centre of every conversation for a while now, where multiple reports and claims leading to the occurrence gained prominence for the right and wrong reasons. However, after a lot of hullabaloo, Sinha and Iqbal got married in an intimate registered wedding ceremony with close friends and family in attendance. Sharing special moments from the day, Sinha shares the teaser of her wedding film and captioned it with lovely words as well.

Palak Tiwari’s Bangkok Diaries

Actor Palak Tiwari is certainly making the most of her time as she went on to share some lovely posed photos of herself recently from her time off in Bangkok. Wearing an oversized t-shirt and pyjamas, Tiwari is enjoying the monsoon and sharing the images, she wittily captioned it, ‘My USPA Monsoon’ which referred to the brand that she was wearing.