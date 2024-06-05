Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Box Office: The film has another fall but still going steady

It was a rollicking start for the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi on Day 1, where owing to the prices being slashed to 99rs on account of National Cinema Lovers Day, the film garnered a fantastic Rs 6.85 cr.

Since then, the film has managed to sustain well over the new few and went on to grab just over Rs 17 crores over the weekend.

It was a huge test on Monday like it is for every film but the film did reasonably well and kept its collection over Rs 2.15 cr.

Now, another day has gone by and according to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi did see a slight decline in its numbers but has managed to be rock steady at Rs 2.10 cr.

This takes the film’s collection to cross 20 cr and now the overall collection stands at over Rs 21 cr.

While it has been well so far, it all depends on how the film will sustain over the next few days – mainly till Friday and its second weekend as well.

The second weekend collection will mainly determine the film’s pathway to being a surprise success.

In Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Kapoor plays Mahima, a doctor who transitions into a cricketer. Her husband, Mahendra, portrayed by Rao, recognizes her cricketing talent and encourages her to pursue her dream, eventually becoming her coach. The film explores their journey and the challenges they face along the way.