Mudassar Aziz cries talking about Akshay Kumar at ‘Khel Khel Mein’ trailer launch

Actor Akshay Kumar might have had a worrying time at the movies for a while where he just delivered his 9th consecutive failure when it comes to the box office but there are huge prospects for the man to bounce back and one of the first films that might help him do that is the upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein.

The trailer of the film released recently and as it continues to generate a positive response, the trailer launch event turned out to be really special as well, especially for the director of the film, Mudassar Aziz. The director, who delivered a huge box office success recently in the form of Pati Patni Aur Woh has directed Khel Khel Mein with an alluring ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar. At the event, he was asked about what he had learnt from Akshay Kumar, and while answering this, he got emotional.

Aziz said, “I was 19 and in my second year of engineering when I saw Hera Pheri with my friends. I remember coming out and telling a friend that this man (Kumar) has done something unthinkable. He has changed the norms and ways of doing comedy, and I couldn’t believe how amazingly he has done that.”

He added, “Now, all these years later when Pati Patni Aur Woh released, Akshay called me and told me ‘you have changed comedy.’ (Getting emotional), that meant so much to me and it seemed ironic and a full-circle moment for me. I have learnt that no matter the temperature, no matter the situation, your comic timing cannot be lost.”

This was followed by Aziz and Kumar sharing a hug on stage as the latter was thankful to Aziz for the kind words.

Khel Khel Mein is set to release on Independence Day 2024 as it clashes with Vedaa and Stree 2.