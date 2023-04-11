Aparna Sen says she didn’t want to hide the fact that her forthcoming film The Rapist, co-produced by Applause Entertainment, is about a rape. “My film called The Rapist . It is about a rape and a rapist. I didn’t want to hide that fact.The idea was with me for ten years.”

The Rapist is Aparna’s seventh film with her daughter Konkona Sensharma who is stunning as rape survivor.

This is Aparna’s first film with Arjun Rampal and she can’t stop raving about him. “Arjun is so gorgeous-looking that people tend to undermine his skills as an actor .People get so hooked on the looks that they forget there is a very finely-tuned actor underneath . He tends to under-act which is perfect for the part.Arjun plays Konkona’s husband. He plays a Muslim. She is a Hindu Brahmin girl.”

Does Aparna foresee any trouble? “None at all. They are all liberal in their outlook, as all of us ought to be.”

Aparna has shot The Rapist on the digital format and she is okay with it. “One has to move with the times to stay relevant. To me the platform doesn’t change anything.There is no point in fighting technology. In the beginning when we moved to digital, I still shot on celluloid.Even The Japanese Wife in 2010 was shot on celluloid . Now digital technology is advancing so rapidly that one would so not miss celluloid at all.I’ve shot three or four of my films on digital. And I am getting used to it.It is more practical.No worries about wasting footage.”