Rajanya Halder Returns to the Silver Screen with Romantic Music Video

Rajanya Halder, a politician and actress, has returned to the entertainment industry with a romantic music video. Pubali Mitra and Arghyajit Dutta directed the video, which features Rajanya alongside Actor and vlogger Sayak Chakraborty. Barnali Mukherjee sang the song, “Ey Mon Okaron,” which was composed by Rajanya herself.

Rajanya’s commitment to her dual careers is truly inspiring. Having completed shooting her first movie while focusing on her political career, she has now decided to balance both. Her inspiration from legendary actresses Suchitra Sen and Aparna Sen fuels her ambition to work with acclaimed directors like Kaushik Gangopadhyay and Raj Chakraborty in the future.

Rajanya’s music video is a romantic tale set in the picturesque backdrop of Bakkhali during the rainy season. Her on-screen chemistry with Sayak is not just palpable, but also a treat for the audience. Sayak’s praise for Rajanya’s acting skills, calling her a “funny and talented actress,” only adds to the excitement.

Rajanya’s foray into the entertainment industry is not a departure from her political career but a way to reach a wider audience through her passion for acting. She is working on her second film with her husband, Prantik Chakraborty, and has received offers from the Bengali film industry.

Rajanya Halder will make a mark in both the political and entertainment worlds with her talent and dedication.