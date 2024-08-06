Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen Reunite on Screen in Parambrata’s ‘Ei Raat Tomar Amar’

Veteran actors Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen are set to reunite on screen in Parambrata Chatterjee’s directorial venture, ‘Ei Raat Tomar Amar.’ The film, inspired by Hemanta Mukhopadhyay’s timeless song of the same name, delves into the complexities of marriage and relationships, particularly in old age. Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen, who previously shared screen space in Srijit Mukherjee’s ‘Ek Je Chilo Raja,’ will play an elderly couple in this film.

To get into character, Anjan Dutt had to undergo significant physical transformations, including gaining weight and undergoing prosthetic surgery to age his appearance. Director Parambrata Chatterjee explained that the character required Anjan to look older and heavier, leading to these changes.

The film’s narrative revolves around the story of an elderly couple’s marriage, exploring the tensions and dynamics that arise with age. Parambrata, who also acts in the film, will play a character inspired by Hemant Mukherjee but clarified that the film is not a biopic. The movie features only two main characters, with Parambrata making a guest appearance as the producer-director-actor.

‘Ei Raat Tomar Amar’ has been shot entirely in Bantala, with Indradeep Dasgupta handling the music. The film’s first part was shot continuously at the beginning of the year. It will be released in theaters on August 30, followed by a digital premiere on OTT platform Hoichoi on September 6.

Parambrata Chatterjee, who has several films in the pipeline. He has proven his versatility as a director, actor, and producer. With ‘Ei Raat Tomar Amar,’ he explores a new dimension of relationships, posing questions about the sustainability of love and companionship in old age.

The film’s love, relationships, and aging themes will resonate with audiences. Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen’s chemistry on screen is undeniable, and their reunion is highly anticipated. Parambrata’s direction and acting skills will undoubtedly bring depth and nuance to the film.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await how the film will unfold. Will it be a heartwarming tale of love and companionship or a poignant exploration of the challenges of aging? One thing is certain – ‘Ei Raat Tomar Amar’ is a film that will leave a lasting impact on its viewers.