“I Am Getting Many Offers To Act Which I Am Declining,” Aparna Sen Exclusive On Her New Project

According to reports in a section of the media, Aparna Sen’s next film is Her Indian Summer .An Indo-U.K. co-production, it is an Indo-British love story set during the 1947 partition of the subcontinent into India and Pakistan.

When I reached out to the gorgeous Aparna Sen about the project she replied, “Thank you for your interest in my forthcoming film. But nothing is finalised yet and I’m superstitious about taking about a project that has not yet been greenlit. I promise to talk to you about it in detail once things advance some more.”

Aparna Sen’s next release is The Rapist,co-produced by Applause Entertainment. A hardhitting elucidation on the gangrape of a whitecollar woman(Konkona Sen Sharma) it will leave you shattered. It is brutal and beautiful. Fiercely relevant to our times, and timeless for this reason only.

The producers Applause Entertainment are looking at a release window that will do justice to this important chronicle of our times. Konkona Sen Sharma is the rape survivor .Arjun Rampal as the silently supportive spouse will remind audiences of Sanjeev Kumar in Aandhi . Naina Malik(Konkona) has a supportive husband (Arjun Rampal) to manoeuvre their troubled marriage through the brutal act of sexual violation.The sensitive subject has been touched upon in the past in a Hindi film, Manik Chatterjee’s 1976 film Ghar in which the raped woman’s marriage is split wide open by the trauma.

Konkona Sen Sharma in The Rapist is all there. She is so invested in her role that at times it feels like we are watching a woman being sucked into the vortex of an existential crisis from which no therapy can pull her out. She is deeply immersed in her character’s pain, and makes The Rapist the most significant film on the subject of rape in Indian cinema.

Speaking on the release of The Rapist, Aparna says , “We don’t know anything yet about the release of The Rapist. So many award-winning films are sitting on the shelf today, as the policy of the OTT platforms have shifted drastically towards mainstream content!”

At the moment Aparna reveals she is between projects. “I am not doing anything right now. Many offers to direct, but I am choosy and cannot work with anyone else’s script! Also many offers to act that I have declined. Except for one that I did with Anjan Dutt as my co-actor directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay. It’s called A RAAT TOMAR AMAAR. The film, produced by SVF, is ready and awaiting release.”