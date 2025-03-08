Nani makes a bold claim about ‘Paradise’; calls it ‘India’s Mad Max’

Actor Nani is preparing for two upcoming projects, both centered on action. He will first appear in HIT 3, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, and then in The Paradise, led by Srikanth Odela. A teaser for The Paradise was recently unveiled, generating widespread discussion.

In a conversation with Variety, Nani shared his thoughts on The Paradise, describing it as a film with broad appeal. He stated that the story would be presented in its most unfiltered form and emphasized that the project aims to maintain a strong sense of originality and sincerity.

The film follows a tribal group that has faced injustice. Nani plays a central figure who unexpectedly finds himself in a leadership role. His character lacks a defined identity, yet the story focuses on how he rises to a position of influence.

Nani also provided a comparison, stating that The Paradise carries a tone similar to the Mad Max series from Australia. He described the movie as having a distinct style, balancing intensity with a sense of justice.

Apart from this project, Nani is also set to appear in HIT 3, where he will portray a law enforcement officer named Arjun Sarkaar. His involvement in both films has generated interest, as each project offers a different approach to action storytelling.

With two major releases ahead, Nani continues to explore diverse roles, bringing different narratives to the audience.