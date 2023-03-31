‘Natural star’ Nani is one of the most popular and admired actors in the South regional entertainment industry. Right now, he’s grabbing all the attention and limelight for his latest release titled ‘Dasara’. Pan India film ‘Dasara’ beats ‘Bholaa’ on the very first day.

This week has been very special for the Indian box office. Where on one side Pan India film Dasara starring south’s Natural Star has been released in theatres. On the other hand actor Ajay Devgan’s film Bholaa has also been released. The festival release and the craze for the Pan India film Dasara also paid off with the domestic and overseas markets reporting record footfalls on day one.

According to the initial estimates, the film Dasara has done a business of around Rs 38 crore Gross worldwide in its first run. Nani’s film has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Dasara becomes the biggest day-one grosser among the new releases this week with a worldwide gross of Rs 38Cr+. This is the highest day-one grosser for a Nani starrer and also one of the biggest opening movies in India this year. The movie is inching towards $1 Million mark on day-one in the USA alone, including premieres.

The entire country is talking about Nani’s performance as Dharani, director Srikanth Odela’s brilliant writing and taking, high production value of Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas.

The film Dasara co-starring Keerthy Suresh will enjoy long weekend and the movie that received encouraging reports will have a long run at the box office.

