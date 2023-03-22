Nani and Keerthy Suresh are busy promoting their upcoming movie Dasara. Owing to that, the team was recently spotted at a promotional event, alongside the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati where the trio could be spotted poking grand fun at the event. What’s more, while the team had a fun time with the fans all around, they also recreated a movie scene from the movie itself.

The act showcased, Rana and Nani drinking down coldrink in one gulp. However, Keerthy Suresh who can be seen all stunning and surreal in a beautiful white embellished saree also joined the two boys, and drank down the coldrink in one gulp like a boss. The video sparked a lot of talks in the town, with some loving her ‘desi nari style’, while for some it did not go well.

Viral Bhayani sharing the exclusive video on their official Instagram handle wrote, “Beautiful Keerthy Suresh was spotted by our team at a promotion event!! She looks absolutely gorgeous in her white saree and drinks in a very Desi style which is admired by all”

Soon after the video got surfaced online, fans couldn’t help but gush in with excitement and love for the stars. What’s more, they loved how Keerthy Suresh sportingly drank down the coldrink in one gulp like a true desi.

One wrote, “Bharty Naari”

A user misunderstood the entire act and wrote, “Par kya pee rahe hai .message kya dena chahati hai sharab pea cool dikhna ya kuch aur”, another added, “Experience bhot hai shyad didi ko”

Well, we are definitely thrilled watching Keerthy Suresh doing it like a boss! What are your views? Tell us in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.