NCW To Take ‘Suo Moto’ On Actor Mansoor Ali Khan For Inappropriate Comments On Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan is a very famous South actress who has garnered massive love for her performance on screen. However, recently, her co-star, Mansoor Ali Khan, made inappropriate comments about the actress. Let’s check out the matter.

The National Commission for Women took suo motu on actor Mansoor Ali Khan to draw the attention of the director general of police of Tamil Nadu to put up IPS Section 509 B (sexual harassment by electronic mode) and other laws for the inappropriate comments made by him about his co-star Trisha Krishnan. The duo were recently seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Leo.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the NCW wrote, “The National Commission for Women is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishna. We’re taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws.Such remarks normalize violence against women and must be condemned.”

