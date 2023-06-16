Nepal Threatens To Ban Adipurush, Issue resolved The Film Opens In Nepal

Nepal has taken acute umbrage to a dialogue in the trailer of Om Raut’s Adipurush describing Sita Maa as the daughter of India,when as per Valmiki’s epic Ramayan she was born in Jankapur in Nepal

In a curt Facebook post the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah wrote in Nepali that until and unless the statement ‘Janki is the daughter of India’ in ‘Adipurush’ is removed , no Hindi film will be allowed to run in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

Acting in panic, the producers of Adipurush have removed have quickly removed the offending dialogue from the film. But this seems to be a case of applying a bandaid on a gaping wound. The film is filled with many ‘factually incorrect’ plot points that will be outed in the coming hours, days and week.

In the meanwhile, the film has opened in Nepal and Kathmandu as per schedule on Friday morning.