Nikkhil Advani- Left Dharma Because I was Angry with Karan Johar

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani recently opened up about his departure from Dharma Productions and his fallout with producer-director Karan Johar during an interview with The Digital Commentary. He shared that his decision to leave the banner stemmed from feelings of frustration and anger, which arose during the production of Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Advani revealed that there was significant chaos and miscommunication at the time, with rumors circulating that Johar had directed Kal Ho Naa Ho instead of him. This speculation created tension between the two, who were very close at the time. Advani explained that the situation led to emotional clashes, with both feeling hurt by the other’s perceived actions.

Advani acknowledged that the fallout was largely driven by an emotional reaction rather than professional disagreements. He said the rift was fueled by questions such as, “How can you listen to people saying this about me?” on both sides. However, he emphasized that over the past two decades, both he and Johar have matured and reconciled, now maintaining a strong bond.

Reflecting on his career, Advani shared that his frustration at being doubted as a filmmaker led him to attempt a bold statement with Salaam-E-Ishq, a film comprising six interconnected love stories. He admitted that the film stemmed from a flawed starting point, as it was born out of an emotional need to prove himself. According to Advani, this misaligned motivation ultimately impacted the quality of the film.

The filmmaker concluded by recognizing the importance of separating personal emotions from professional decisions. Advani expressed gratitude for the renewed understanding between him and Johar, underscoring the evolution of their relationship over time.

Since then, Nikkhil Advani has become one of the most sought-after directors and producers presenting content that strikes a chord in the drama, period and thriller space.