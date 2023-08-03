ADVERTISEMENT
OMG 2 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s film promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic delight

Akshay Kumar once again proves his versatility in this riveting film that promises a seamless blend of comedy and a thought-provoking social message. With a stellar cast, engaging storyline, and powerful performances, OMG 2 seems to be one of the year's most anticipated movies.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Aug,2023 13:05:01
Khiladi Akshay Kumar is back with a bang. The trailer of his much-awaited film, OMG 2, was released today, leaving fans in awe. Known for his diverse choice of roles, Akshay once again proves his versatility in this riveting film that promises a seamless blend of comedy and thought-provoking social message. With a stellar cast, engaging storyline, and powerful performances, OMG 2 seems to be one of the year’s most anticipated movies.

The trailer begins with Lord Shiva asking his loyal Nandi to send one of his messengers to the aid of Pankaj’s Kanti Sharan Mudgal, whose son has been expelled from school for a ‘vulgar’ act. Kanti has filed a case in court, but he is both the defendant and the accuser. As a lawyer, Yami Gautam locks horns with Kanti in the courtroom, and Shiva’s messenger guides him on the right path.

Apart from Akshay, OMG 2 boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes seasoned actors and fresh talent. The film features a stellar performance by Pankaj Tripathi, who plays a pivotal role in unraveling the narrative’s layers. Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

The trailer was supposed to launch on Wednesday but was delayed out of respect for art director Nitin Desai, who was found dead earlier in the day. Akshay shared the update via a social media post. “Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti.”

