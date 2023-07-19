Onir takes dig at Karan Johar, says ‘they deprive a small budget indie film’

National Award-winning director Onir, renowned for his critically acclaimed film “I Am,” took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his thoughts on the fierce competition among films vying for viewers’ attention. In an apparent commentary on the industry’s dynamics, Onir highlighted the contrast between big-budget filmmakers’ rhetoric about the fraternity taking care of one another and their concerns when a smaller independent picture competes for the same audience. This assertion comes amidst a recent dispute between prominent directors Karan Johar and Sriram Raghavan over the release dates of their respective upcoming movies.

A day before Onir’s tweet, Karan Johar, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, subtly implied his reservations about Sriram Raghavan’s decision to announce the release date of his upcoming film “Merry Christmas,” which coincides with Karan’s highly anticipated project “Yodha.” While not explicitly confrontational, Johar’s implications hinted at the underlying tensions that arise when two prominent films vie for viewership simultaneously.

Taking it to Twitter, Onir wrote, “Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry, but don’t think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive.”

The Indian film industry has long grappled with the complex interplay of commercial interests and creative expression. On one hand, the success of big-budget films often determines the financial health of studios and production houses. On the other hand, smaller, independent films often rely heavily on critical acclaim and word-of-mouth publicity to attract viewers.

