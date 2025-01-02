Palak Tiwari & Ibrahim Ali Khan trying to keep their relationship a secret? Spark dating rumors again

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have fueled dating speculations once again after being spotted at the Mumbai airport. The duo, who arrived separately but within a short span of time, chose to keep a low profile. Ibrahim was dressed in a black hoodie paired with black sunglasses, while Palak opted for a black top and matching sunglasses.

The sighting has reignited rumors about the two being more than just friends. While they did not pose for photographs together or acknowledge each other publicly, fans are connecting the dots based on their coordinated outfits and timing.

This isn’t the first time the young actors have been linked. Back in November 2024, they caught attention with their Instagram stories from a Maldives vacation. Though neither posted pictures together, fans were quick to notice similarities in the scenic locations featured in their posts.

Despite the persistent rumors, both Palak and Ibrahim have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. They have neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, choosing instead to maintain privacy about their personal lives.

As children of Bollywood personalities, Palak, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, and Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, are no strangers to public scrutiny. While Palak has already seen a good bit of acting and on-screen presence owing to her apperance in music videos and films, Ibrahim is gearing up for his big debut soon but did work as an assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DET4ZFFICAd/?hl=en

While the truth remains unclear, fans are keeping a close watch on their social media activities and public appearances for more clues about their bond. For now, the speculation continues.